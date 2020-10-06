News

Daily Covid-19 cases fall to a little over 61,000

Our Bureau | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

More recoveries recorded than new cases

The number of fresh, daily Covid-19 cases reported in the country fell to an almost 2-month low of 61,267 in the last 24 hours, bringing down the number of active Covid-19 cases to 9,19.023, the lowest in two weeks.

The number of people recovered during the same period was 75,787, while 884 persons succumbed to the infection taking the total death toll from Covid-19 since the beginning to 1,03,569, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

All the major States which were reporting high number of new cases such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh recorded more recoveries than new cases, leading to fall in fresh cases at the national level.

