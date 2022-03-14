Daily Covid-19 cases in India at 2,503, the lowest in nearly 2 years

India reported 2,503 Covid cases on Monday with 27 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases have been lowest in the last 680 days. On Sunday, the cases stood at 3,614 with 89 deaths. The daily cases have been consistently less than 10,000 since February 28. While the cases have been declining here, the neighboring country China is battling the rapid resurgence in Covid cases.

Cases rise in China

As per agencies, the recent jump in daily infections in China is the severest outbreak in the last two years. With the sharp surge in cases, China imposed restrictions in many parts of the country including Shanghai.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the daily coronavirus infections stood at 809 and no Covid death was reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered 157 Covid cases on Monday evening with one Covid death. Besides this, both daily positivity rate and the weekly positivity rate were at 0.47 per cent on Monday. It is to be noted that 5.32 lakh Covid tests were done during the previous day taking to a total of 77.9 crore tests done so far.

According to the Government, the country’s active caseload was at 36,168 on Monday, lowest in the last 675 days. Active cases constituted 0.08 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. Also, the country’s recovery rate was at 98.72 per cent.