Daily Covid-19 cases jump 1,083 in Chennai

In Chennai, the daily coronavirus infection once again crossed the 1,000 mark (it was 1,083) on Thursday. It came down to less than 1,000 on September 3 last year.

A total of 6,695 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the city.

For the entire Tamil Nadu, new coronavirus increased by 2,817 (2,579 on Wednesday) to a total of 8,89,490. However, after 1,634 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 17,043. There were 19 deaths and 85,876 samples tested.

After Chennai, the next highest number of infections was reported in Coimbatore (280) and followed by Chengalpattu (258); Tiruvallur (158); Kancheepuram (115) and Thanjavur (113), according to State health department data.