Daily Covid-19 surge in Gujarat prompts govt to extend night curfew in 4 cities

Amidst the rising new Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government has imposed fresh night restrictions in four cities starting Wednesday.

The cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will observe night curfew between 10 PM and 6 AM till March 31.

Notably, the four cities have been under night curfew between midnight till 6 AM. Citing rise in new COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the curfew duration by two hours.

In a statement issued today, the State government informed that the decision was taken at a core committee meeting of the coronavirus task-force headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar.

“The state government has decided to impose curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus,” the statement added.

Caseload

As per the latest data released by the Gujarat health department, total 954 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths reported in past 24 hours. The city of Surat recorded the most 263 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 241 (and two deaths), Vadodara 92 and Rajkot at 80 new cases.

The total number of active cases in Gujarat has increased to 4,966, while so far 4,427 people have lost lives due to COVID-19.

The State has reported cumulative cases of 2,80,051, of which 2,70,658 were discharged so far.

In Surat, considering the spread of the coronavirus, the civic body has suspended city bus services on several routes, and shut down the parks for the public.

On the vaccine front, so far about 27.57 lakh people have received vaccines for COVID-19. Of which, 22.15 lakh people have received the first dose, while 5.42 lakh people have received the second shot of the Covishield vaccine.

As per the State government data, 1.41 lakh people belonging to the age-group of 45 years with co-morbidities and those over 60 years have received the jab on Tuesday.

There were no adverse effect reported so far in the State.