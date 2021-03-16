Daily Covid-19 surge in Gujarat prompts govt to extend night curfew in 4 cities

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Amidst the rising new Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government has imposed fresh night restrictions in four cities starting Wednesday.
The cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will observe night curfew between 10 PM and 6 AM till March 31.
Notably, the four cities have been under night curfew between midnight till 6 AM. Citing rise in new COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the curfew duration by two hours.
In a statement issued today, the State government informed that the decision was taken at a core committee meeting of the coronavirus task-force headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar.
“The state government has decided to impose curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus,” the statement added.
As per the latest data released by the Gujarat health department, total 954 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths reported in past 24 hours. The city of Surat recorded the most 263 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 241 (and two deaths), Vadodara 92 and Rajkot at 80 new cases.
The total number of active cases in Gujarat has increased to 4,966, while so far 4,427 people have lost lives due to COVID-19.
The State has reported cumulative cases of 2,80,051, of which 2,70,658 were discharged so far.
In Surat, considering the spread of the coronavirus, the civic body has suspended city bus services on several routes, and shut down the parks for the public.
On the vaccine front, so far about 27.57 lakh people have received vaccines for COVID-19. Of which, 22.15 lakh people have received the first dose, while 5.42 lakh people have received the second shot of the Covishield vaccine.
As per the State government data, 1.41 lakh people belonging to the age-group of 45 years with co-morbidities and those over 60 years have received the jab on Tuesday.
There were no adverse effect reported so far in the State.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...