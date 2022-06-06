Daily Covid cases cross 4,000 for second consecutive day

India logged over 4,000 Covid cases for the second consecutive day on Monday, with the country reporting 4,518 new infections on a 24-hr basis.

The Centre has already raised a red flag on States that include Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana that saw a spurt in Covid cases. Some of the States, which include Kerala and Maharashtra, have already held high-level meetings over the last few days to take stock of the situation.

For instance, Kerala, over the last few days, have seen over 1,000 new Covid infections being reported on a daily basis. Mumbai has been the epicentre of fresh cases in Maharashtra, with the country’s financial capital reporting over 960 fresh cases on Sunday.

India’s total Covid cases stood at 4,31,81335 on Monday, as per the data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The country’s daily positivity rate was recorded at above one per cent after 34 days to 1.62 per cent. Weekly positivity rate is at 0.91 per cent.

The active cases rose to 25,782, and there were nine the deaths on a 24-hour basis. Active cases account for 0.06 per cent of the country’s positive cases. Recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent. Recoveries in the last 24 hours stand at 2,779. The country’s vaccine coverage stands at over 194 crore doses. Over 3.44 crore first doses and over 1.76 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 5.96 crore first doses and more than 4.62 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group, according to Ministry data.