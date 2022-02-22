Daily Covid cases dip further to 13,405 on Feb 22

India reported 13,405 Covid cases on Tuesday with 235 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases have been on the downward slope and this was the fifth straight day where the cases were less than 30,000 Covid cases. Cumulatively, India’s total Covid burden so far has been at 4.28 crore, second to the US which registered 7.28 crore infections as of now.

On Monday, the daily infections stood at 16,051 with 206 deaths. Kerala on Tuesday recorded 5,691 Covid cases with ten deaths. Besides this, in Mumbai the daily infections were at 133 with two fatalities.

The cumulative death toll in India was at 5.12 lakh on Tuesday. India stands third in terms of total fatalities occurring so far due to Covid after the US which has witnessed more than 9.35 lakh fatalities and Brazil which registered more than 6.44 lakh deaths due to Covid.

Total Covid vaccinations

The daily positivity rate in the country fell to 1.24 per cent, less than the previous day’s rate of 1.93 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was at 1.98 per cent. India conducted 10.84 lakh Covid tests during the previous day, aggregating to 76.12 crore tests done so far, as per the data.

Besides this, the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will release two reports on “India’s vaccine development story” and “Covid vaccination administrative journey” on Wednesday. India has so far administered more than 176 crore vaccine doses since the inoculation programme began in January last year.