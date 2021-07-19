Daily Covid cases dip in AP

Andhra Pradesh has reported decrease in new daily Covid-19 cases on Monday at 1,628 as against 2,974 on Sunday.

However, the number of samples tested also decreased at 71,152 in the last 24 hours compared to 1,05,024 on the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 22 patients succumbed to the pandemic in the State while 3,290 were discharged from Covid care centres after recovery.

East Godavari, Chittoor and Nellore districts witnessed the highest number of new cases at 291, 261 and 241 respectively.

The total number of active cases in the State now stands at 23,570 with the total death toll put at 13,154.