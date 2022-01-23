Daily Covid cases in TN decline marginally

There was a marginal drop in the number of new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday to 30,580 as against 30,744 on Saturday. This takes the total number of infections to 31, 33,990.

The number of active cases crossed the 2-lakh mark to 2,00,9554 after 24,283 patients were discharged.

Deaths

There were 40 deaths registered and 1,57,732 samples tested.

Chennai reported 6,383 new cases (6,452) and Coimbatore 3,912 infections (3,886), according to health department data.

Chennai’s seven days moving average of daily new cases trend continues to decline with the positive rate at 23.6 per cent on Sunday as against 29 per cent a week ago at 8,591 cases, tweeted Vijayanand, Covid data analyst.