Daily Covid cases in TN decline to less than 2,000 

Daily covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday declined to less than 2,000 to 1,634. After 7,365 Covid patients were discharged the number of active cases stood at 35,951.
There were 17 deaths and 97,750 samples registered.
Chennai and Coimbatore reported 341 and 305 infections respectively. Six districts reported daily cases in single digits, says health department data.
Published on
February 15, 2022
