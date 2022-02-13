Daily Covid cases in TN decline to less than 3,000

Daily covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday declined to less than 3,000 to 2,296. After 8,229 Covid patients were discharged the number of active cases stood at 41,699.
There were 11 deaths and 1,02,916 samples registered.
Chennai and Coimbatore reported 461 and 432 infections respectively.
February 13, 2022
