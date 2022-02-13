hamburger

News

Daily Covid cases in TN decline to less than 3,000

BL Chennai Bureau | Chennai, February 13 | Updated on: Feb 13, 2022
File photo of a healthworker conducts COVID-19 testing during total lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district

File photo of a healthworker conducts COVID-19 testing during total lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district | Photo Credit: -

Chennai and Coimbatore has reported 461 and 432 infections

Daily covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday declined to less than 3,000 to 2,296. After 8,229 Covid patients were discharged the number of active cases stood at 41,699.

There were 11 deaths and 1,02,916 samples registered.

Chennai and Coimbatore reported 461 and 432 infections respectively.

Published on February 13, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you