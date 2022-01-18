Daily Covid cases in TN increase to 23,888 on Tuesday

After a marginal decrease in the daily Covid cases on Monday, the number of infections in Tamil Nadu increased to 23,888 on Tuesday as against 23,443 on Monday. The total number of cases on Tuesday rose to 29,87,254 (29,63,366).

After 15,036 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 1,61,171.

There were 29 deaths registered and 1,41,562 samples tested.

Chennai reported a lower number of infections at 8,305 (8,591) followed by Chengalpattu with 2,143 (2,236) and Coimbatore 2,228 (2,042), according to Health Department data.