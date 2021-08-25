Daily new Covid cases seek new peak in Kerala; TPR at 19.03 per cent

Covid spread in Kerala had further intensified with the test positivity rate (TPR) soaring to 19.03 per cent on Wednesday, daily new cases crossing the 30,000-mark to 31,445, and deaths breaching the 200-mark to 215, taking the cumulative toll so far during the pandemic to 19,972.

Dr TS Anish, Assistant Professor, Community Medicine, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, told BusinessLine that the Onam aftermath is getting reflected in the soaring daily new cases during this week. "Especially given the much-shortened incubation period for the Delta variant," he added.

Incubation period cut short

“If the incubation period of the so-called original Wuhan virus was seven days and we gave double that window to determine an infection, it has drastically come down to four to five days in the case of the virulent Delta variant. And this is what is clearly showing in the current numbers.”

The trend during this week could likely point to where the State is heading, Anish said. “We were expecting this to happen after August 20 (the pre-Onam 'Uthradam' day) which expectedly saw the maximum 'mixing' what with youngsters going on a shopping spree and going out to meet up with friends. In contrast, Thiru Onam day on Saturday had seen muted activity,” he said.

Will test May peak or won't?

The highest number of daily new cases recorded in the State so far during the pandemic was on May 12 when the day returned a figure of 43,529 at the peak of the second wave. Maximum deaths recorded is 227 on June 6. The respective figures on Wednesday were not too far away with 31,445 and 215.

On Wednesday, 1,65,273 samples were tested of which 31,445 tested positive while 20,271 patients proved negative. As for new daily cases, Ernakulam district created a flutter going beyond the 4,000 -mark, followed by Thrissur (3,865); Kozhikode (3,680); and Malappuram (3,502).

Ernakulam creates flutter

Three districts had daily new cases above 2,000 – Palakkad (2,562); Kollam (2,479); and Kottayam (2,050). The number of cases is in sync with the facilities for shopping and crowding the respective districts offered, not least Ernakulam (Kochi), the commercial capital of the state.

The jump in new daily new cases is manifest in the size of the active case pool that grew to 1,70,292, though hospital admissions was more or less stable at 26,582. This is a crucial number to watch according to Dr Anish, since there is scope for 'massive conversions' from the active case pool.