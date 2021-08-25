News

Daily new Covid-19 cases drop in TN

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 25, 2021

The city Corporation’s planning has earned praised on social media

The total number of active cases stand at 18,352

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined to 1,573 from 1,585 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases to 26,05,647.

After 1,797 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 18,352. The number of deaths registered was 27 and 1,56,985 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 170 while Coimbatore saw 181 additional cases, according to State Health department data.

Published on August 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like