Daily new Covid-19 cases drop in TN

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined to 1,573 from 1,585 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases to 26,05,647.

After 1,797 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 18,352. The number of deaths registered was 27 and 1,56,985 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 170 while Coimbatore saw 181 additional cases, according to State Health department data.