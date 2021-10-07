‘Dakshina Kannada emerging as oxygen surplus district’

Dakshina Kannada district is emerging as an oxygen surplus district in the region following the commissioning of oxygen generation plants in taluks and a few hoblis, according to KV Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner of the district.

16 total plants

Speaking to media persons after the commissioning of oxygen generation units at the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on Thursday, he said the administration had drawn up a plan to establish 16 oxygen generation plants across the district. Of them, 12 have already been commissioned, and three are under trial now. One more plant will come up soon.

These plants will be in a position to supply oxygen of 93 per cent purity to the wards in district and taluk hospitals in Dakshina Kannada district, he said.

Three units at hospital

Stating that the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru gets patients from neighbouring districts also, he said three oxygen generation units have been set up in the hospital. One more oxygen plant has been set up in the Government Lady Goshen Hospital in the city.

With the establishment of these units, Dakshina Kannada is emerging as an oxygen surplus district in the region. There will not be a shortage of oxygen in the case of a probable third wave, he said, adding that the district has the capacity to conduct up to 9,000 RTPCR tests a day.

PM-CARES fund

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada and President of Karnataka BJP, said the district had one oxygen generation plant earlier. The number of oxygen generation units has gone up to 16 now.

He said the Deputy Commissioner of the district, who is a qualified doctor, has planned the oxygen generation plants in taluk and some hobli-level hospitals to meet future requirements.

The oxygen generation plants have been set up under the PM-CARES fund and from financial assistance from companies and trade bodies in the region, he said.