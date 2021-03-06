News

Dalai Lama receives first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine

PTI Dharamsala | Updated on March 06, 2021

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine at Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala on Saturday morning.

The Dalai Lama's office thanked the the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh dispensation for facilitating the first dose of the vaccine for the spiritual leader.

 

After getting inoculated, he asked people to come forward in large numbers and get themselves vaccinated for the greater benefit.

Published on March 06, 2021
Covid-19
coronavirus
