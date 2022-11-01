Data Patterns (India) Ltd is in talks with the Tatas to supply some of the equipment required for the C-295 Aircraft to be built by Tata-Airbus consortium in India.

“There is a RFI (request for information) for supply of jammers to C-295 and we are working on the same. There is also a requirement for a lot of other equipment such as comm-jam (Communication jammer), barrage jammer. We are participating in these inquiries,” said Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, Data Patterns (India) Ltd.

He added that the company has already started developing most of these products and will have fully-developed products in the next 8-9 months.

Rangarajan was addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday to highlight the company’s Q2FY23 financial performance.

“We are already doing something with Tatas in some of their surveillance aircrafts (UAVs). We hope to do a lot more on their equipment requirements considering that we are designing everything in India; the only other option is to import these systems,” he added.

Rangarajan, however, added these products are like building blocks that can be used for any kind of aviation or ground systems. “It doesn’t matter whether it is a C-295 Aircraft or Sukhoi Su-30 (jamming) pod or some other avionics or ground system. We are making the design modular so it can go into very many applications.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a ₹21,935-crore, C-295 aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. The transport aircraft, for the Indian Air Force (IAF), will be manufactured by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Airbus Defence and Space.