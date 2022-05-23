Data Patterns (India) Q4 net profit slides 7 per cent to ₹62 crore

Data Patterns (India) on Monday posted a 7 per cent decline in net profit at ₹61.62 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider posted a net profit of ₹65.96 crore during Q4FY21.

Revenue from operations on a year-on-year basis grew 9 per cent to ₹170.54 crore (₹157.06 crore) during Q4FY22.

“Our results are in line with our expectations. Our primary focus now is to create a strong order book and increase operational efficiency. We continue to invest heavily in next-gen technology to keep increasing our product portfolio and sustain growth,” Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, Data Patterns (India) Limited, said, in a press statement.

“We have large project orders in the pipeline which allows us to scale up rapidly. Data Patterns has enormous capabilities in design of electronics systems for defence and aerospace requirements,” he added.

For the full year, the company’s net profit grew 69 per cent to ₹93.97 crore (₹55.56 crore) in FY22.