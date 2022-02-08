hamburger

News

Data Patterns report net profit of ₹9 crore in Q3

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Feb 08, 2022
image caption

Had reported net loss of ₹4.40 crore for the corresponding period last year

Chennai-based Data Patterns reported a net profit of ₹9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 against a net loss of ₹4.40 crore for the corresponding period last year. Revenue doubled to ₹44 crore.

The company is involved in the manufacture, sale and servicing of defence electronics.

The company completed the IPO of its equity shares comprising a fresh issue of 41.02-lakh equity shares and offer of sale of 59.52-lakh equity shares by the existing selling shareholders at an offer price of ₹585 per share. The company was listed on stock exchanges on December 24, 2021.

The stock price of Data Patterns on the BSE on Tuesday closed at ₹704.65, down 1.39 per cent.

Published on February 08, 2022
Quarterly Results

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you