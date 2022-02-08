Data Patterns report net profit of ₹9 crore in Q3

Chennai-based Data Patterns reported a net profit of ₹9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 against a net loss of ₹4.40 crore for the corresponding period last year. Revenue doubled to ₹44 crore.
The company is involved in the manufacture, sale and servicing of defence electronics.
The company completed the IPO of its equity shares comprising a fresh issue of 41.02-lakh equity shares and offer of sale of 59.52-lakh equity shares by the existing selling shareholders at an offer price of ₹585 per share. The company was listed on stock exchanges on December 24, 2021.
The stock price of Data Patterns on the BSE on Tuesday closed at ₹704.65, down 1.39 per cent.
Published on
February 08, 2022
