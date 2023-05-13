Data Patterns (India) Ltd, a Chennai-based electronics solution provider to the Defence and Aerospace sector, reported a 10 per cent decline in net profit to ₹55.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 as against ₹61.63 crore for the same period last year. Revenue increased marginally to ₹188.90 crore (₹173.07 crore).

However, for the FY23, the net profit rose by 32 per cent to ₹124 crore in FY23 as against ₹94 crore in FY22. Net Revenue for FY23 increased by 46 per cent to ₹453 crore (₹311 crore).

S Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, said that as communicated at the time of IPO, the company “has smoothened the business through the year.” Accordingly, the last quarter revenue moved from 70 per cent of the annual revenue in FY 21 to 55 per cent in FY 22 to 41 per cent in FY 23. Full year growth is more representative of business performance rather than the quarter, he said in a release.

The company’s order book stood at ₹924 crore at the end of FY23. With orders finalised in April and May the current order book is ₹1,008 crore, says a release.

On Friday, the company’s stock price on the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at ₹1,590, down by 2.21 per cent.