Dawood, Masood Azhar among 4 declared ‘individual terrorists’ under amended law

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Mumbai terror attack accused Zaki-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim were on Wednesday declared individual terrorists by the government under a new anti-terror law.
The decision was taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967. They are the first to be declared terrorists under the new anti-terror law, a Home Ministry official said.
According to the UAPA, earlier only a group could be declared as terrorist organisation. The amendments made in the Act now allows the government to declare even an individual as a terrorist. These four are involved in terrorist attacks in India and have been designated as global terrorists under the United Nations.
“Earlier when terrorist organisations were banned, the individuals associated with them simply changed names and continued to carry out terrorist activities,” said an official statement.
The Ministry cited a series of terror acts in which Pakistan-based Azhar was involved that include attacks on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly complex in 2001, on Parliament in 2001, on Pathankot air base in 2016, on BSF camp in Srinagar in 2017 and the explosion of a CRPF bus at Pulwama on February 14.
It said that Azhar was also designated as a global terrorist by the UN under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 on May 1, 2019 and was declared as a proclaimed offender by the special judge (POTA), New Delhi.
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
My favourite airport: It has to be Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 2. I have travelled around the world and ...
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...