On the day two of the Aero India 2023 being held at Yelahanka Air Force station, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will engage with his counterparts from 32 friendly countries seeking their participation for collaboration in India as well as market military equipments, especially airplatforms produced indigenously.

“SPEED-Defence Ministers” interaction is slotted for morning at the Taj Westend followed by seminars Indian Coast Guards and Karnataka Government is organising on “Advancement in Maritime Surveillance System & Assets - A Key To Optomised Operations At Sea” and “Destination Karnataka: US-India Defence Cooperation, Innovations & Make In India” respectively. The Indian Air Force is also organising a seminar in the afternoon on Sustainenance in MRO and Obsolescence Mitigation: Op Capability Enhancers in Aerospace Domain which would be addressed by Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. Similarly, DRDO is hosting a seminar on “Indigenous Development of Futuristic Aerospace Technologies & Way forward For Development Of Indigenous Aero Engines”. The DRDO’s seminar again will be presided over Rajnath Singh, with Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister, and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat, among others being the lead speakers.

Another round of Flying Display to enthrall spectators is scheduled at noon while the exhibition by different companies and organisations associated with defence and aerospace will continue for the second day of Asia’s largest aero show in which about 98 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 CEOs of global and Indian firms are participating.

Organised at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, the event, the biggest-ever till date, is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries. The Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are expected to attend the event. Eight hundred and nine (809) defence companies, including MSMEs and start-ups, will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and the growth in aerospace and defence sector.

