Day In Pictures

Updated on January 11, 2018 Published on May 16, 2017

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), along with RS Kalsi, Head, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, launch the all-new Dzire compact sedan priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) as introductory prices. - Photo: Kamal Narang

Sunil Mehta (R), MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank, along with Executive Director K V Brahmaji Rao, addressing a press conference, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PNB has reported a net profit of Rs 262 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017 against a net loss of Rs 537 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. - Photo: Ramesh Sharma

Rajan Gupta, Managing Director, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., and Madhavan, actor and brand ambassador, at a press conference in Chennai on Tuesday. - Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

V. K. Sharma, Chairman, LIC along with Usha Sangwan, MD, LIC., at a press conference to launch LIC's Jeevan Umang plan in Mumbai on Tuesday. - Photo: Paul Noronha

(from left) Mukesh Chhabra, Casting Director along with Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Sky; Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan and Suniel Shetty, launch the Tata Sky Acting Adda in Mumbai on Tuesday. - Photo: Paul Noronha

