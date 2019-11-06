De Beers cuts rough diamond prices by 5%

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
De Beers has cut rough diamond prices by five per cent in its November auction.
De Beers, the largest supplier of diamond, has cut prices for the first time in several years as the demand in its auction for rough diamond has shrunk.
The move will salvage the sinking Indian cut and polish industry which is struggling under credit crunch as most of the banks have stopped lending to the industry after a series of defaults by large players. The cut in prices will improve the profit margin for traders and for cut and polish industry.
According to De Beers data, retail demand for diamond jewellery has increased by 2.4 per cent last year whereas in the US market, the increase was 4.5 per cent. While the retail market has seen strong demand, the wholesale demand from polishers and traders were lowest in three years due to oversupply and financing difficulties.Interestingly, the benefits of cut in rough diamond prices may not be passed onto retail consumers. Reflecting the trend Diamond 1Ct futures contract on Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) settled up 0.27 per cent at ₹3,556 per carat.
In fact, diamond for December delivery on ICEX has been consolidating in the broad range of ₹3,400-3,650 this year and the trend is expected to continue unless a structural change occurs on the physical side of the market.
Turnover of diamond trading on ICEX, jumped three times to ₹2,436 crore in October from ₹788 crore logged in September.
Ajay Kumar, Director, Kedia Advisory said, “Hopes of peace in the trade war between the US and China has brightened as both they work to narrow their differences. This will boost global economy and drive demand for diamonds.”
However, sentiments currently in spot diamond markets are low and has not improved after Diwali. The sale of jewellery in the September quarter was down 16 per cent at 461 tonnes.
Weak consumer sentiment due to continued geopolitical and economic uncertainty, coupled with substantially higher gold prices, dented jewellery purchases in all major markets.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Vineet Nayar shares pro tips on preparing for what he calls the third stage in life – entering the social ...
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...