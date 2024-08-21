Decathlon will invest €100 million in India over the next five years to expand its store network to 190 outlets, enhance digital engagement, and source more from local manufacturing.

Steve Dykes, Global Chief Retail and Countries Officer, Decathlon, said: “India is a cornerstone of Decathlon’s global ambition. Its vibrant market and talented workforce present unprecedented opportunities. We are committed to accelerating our growth here, expanding our reach, and making a positive impact on people’s lives through sports. India’s potential to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub for Decathlon is immense and we are excited to nurture local talent and contribute to India’s journey towards becoming a sporting powerhouse.”

Sankar Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Decathlon India, said: “India is a dynamic and growing market with a burgeoning sports culture. This investment reflects our unwavering belief in the country’s potential and our commitment to contributing to its economic growth. We aim to make everyone enjoy the benefits of sports, and this investment will enable us to reach a wider audience and offer a more comprehensive sports experience. We aim to create a lasting impact by fostering sports participation, generating employment in India, and promoting sustainable practices.”

Currently, around 8 per cent of the company’s global product range, including cricket bats, accessories, and hockey equipment, is produced in India. Nearly 68 per cent of quantities sold in India are made in India. The company aims to boost this to 85 per cent by 2026.

It is also transitioning its Indian manufacturing facilities to green energy, aiming for a 50 per cent reduction in carbon footprint. It says it is implementing circular economy models to promote sustainability.