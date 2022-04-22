Decision on Prashant Kishor’s induction into Congress likely soon

The Congress leadership is unlikely to delay its decision on the induction of poll strategist Prashant Kishor into the party. The first family in the party is taking opinions from senior leaders and allies on a possible organisational role for Kishor ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Karnataka and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A senior Congress leader told BusinessLine that the decision is left to party president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. There were reports based on an earlier presentation by Kishor to the Congress high command that he favoured a non-Gandhi family member as the next president of the party.

“He had several rounds of discussions with the Gandhis. Now it is up to them to take a decision,” the senior leader said. A three-member panel comprising senior leaders AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ambika Soni is assisting the high command on the matter. They are likely to convey their findings in a day or two.

Proximity to BJP

Though senior leaders like KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh and Veerappa Moily welcomed Kishor’s induction, it is learnt that a section is vary about giving him key roles. They cite his proximity to the top BJP leadership as a reason. A senior leader told BusinessLine that he had warned the Gandhis against Kishor. “But we will accept whatever decision the high command takes,” he added.

The party had recently appointed a former colleague of Kishor, Sunil Kanugolu, as the chief strategist for upcoming Karnataka elections. Soon after, Kishor resumed his dialogues with the high command which was suspended after a verbal war between him and AICC general secretary over his statement targeting Rahul Gandhi that the Congress has no right over the Opposition’s leadership.