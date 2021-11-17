Decisive steps will be taken to enhance dignity of legislative bodies: LS speaker

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Expressing concern over a decline in the number of sittings in legislative bodies and lack of discussion over law making, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said some decisive measures need to be taken after consulting all political outfits to enhance dignity and prestige of legislative bodies.
Birla also called upon presiding officers to review the procedures and rules of legislative bodies to ensure that people's rights can be protected.
Addressing the All India Presiding Officers' Conference in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Birla said a model document should be prepared for uniformity of laws and procedures in all legislative bodies.
"The decreasing number of meetings of the legislatures and the lack of discussion at the time of making laws are also a matter of concern for us. And that is why in the Azadi Ka Amrit festival of independence, with a collective resolve, we should prepare such a model document that when the hundred years of our independence are completed, there should be uniformity in the rules and procedures of all the legislatures and the working of the legislative bodies should be according to the hopes and aspirations of the people," he said.
Emphasising on the need to review the working of legislatures in the 100th year of AIPO, the speaker said, "We will have to take some decisive decisions after consulting all political parties, so that the dignity and prestige of the law making bodies can be enhanced further."
Pitching for changes in rules and procedures of legislative bodies, Birla said changes should be brought in the functioning of law making bodies, "so that they can be made the carriers of fulfilling the hopes and expectations of the people, and democracy in the country becomes stronger." Underlining that the broader objective of law making bodies should be to protect the rights of the people, he said the role of public representatives should be strong, accountable and transparent.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...