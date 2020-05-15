News

Dedicated WhatsApp number for taxpayers in TN, Puducherry

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 15, 2020 Published on May 15, 2020

To ease the difficulties faced by trade and industrial organisations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Commissioner of GST & CE for the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry zone has authorised the setting up of a dedicated WhatsApp number for taxpayers, as an additional channel of communication.

The taxpayers under the central jurisdiction of GST within Tamil Nadu and Puducherry can use the WhatsApp number (+91 94444 02480) to get their grievances and queries addressed without having to physically visit their jurisdiction offices. An officer will act as a single-window nodal officer to obtain responses from the jurisdictional officer and reply to queries.

Only WhatsApp messages to the number will be entertained, and calls will be disabled.

