Deep depression to pound East and Central India with heavy rain

The existing monsoon depression has intensified into a deep depression, next only to cyclone strength, early this (Wednesday) morning, further strengthening an ongoing wet spell over several parts of the country.

The deep depression lay off the Bengal and Odisha coasts, 70 km South-East of Balasore (Odisha) and 70 km South-South-West of Digha (Bengal) at 5:30 AM in the morning.

Heavy rain seen

The near-cyclone-strength storm is expected to move in typical West-North-West track and cross the Balasore coast by this noon, and begin its long trek across the plains of Central India and into West India.

The India Met Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall for East India, adjoining Central India and parts of North Peninsular India until tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

Odisha, South Chhattisgarh, plains of Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, and northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to receive rainfall.

Similar conditions are forecast for the next two days over Madhya Pradesh; next three days over Madhya Maharashtra, South Konkan, Goa, Kerala and Karnataka; and on Friday and Saturday over Gujarat.

Isolated extremely heavy rains have been warned over South Odisha and Chhattisgarh for today (Wednesday); and the ghats of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka for next four days.

Northbound

A similar warning is held out for South Madhya Pradesh today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday); Kerala and East Rajasthan tomorrow (Thursday); and over Gujarat on Friday and Saturday.

However, an extended forecast valid from August 12 to 14 indicated that the heavy rain belt would move North towards the hills of North-West India, East and North-East India while holding steady along the West Coast.

The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Services too has suggested a quietening down of the rain activity over large parts of the country once the current deep depression weakens and dies out.

But this might take the whole of the week, during which it would cover the distance to reach Gujarat and South Rajasthan, by when a circulation would pop up close to the North-Eastern States. It would track along the foothills and adjoining plains of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand before plotting a track across Delhi, Haryana and Punjab into North-West Rajasthan.

It will also bring a fresh bout of rain to these regions, even as the East Coast extending from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh into Tamil Nadu wakes up to receive its share in typical fashion as monsoon weakens elsewhere.

It would now left to the last two weeks of August to see if the Bay would go into a churn again and come up with another low-pressure area to round-off the IMD forecast for close to normal rain during the month.

Strong monsoon

Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), in its latest update, said that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) index has risen back above the positive IOD threshold this week.

A positive IOD, marked by warmer seas to the West of the India relative to the East, has been associated with a strong Indian monsoon, and is widely believed to be presiding over its conduct concurrently.

The positive phase of the IOD bears its stamp on the monsoon in as much as that the rains have been stronger over Central India than to its North or South.

The BoM observes that while the index has fluctuated around the positive IOD threshold, the broader Indian Ocean sea surface temperature, cloud and wind patterns have been consistent with a positive IOD since late May. Climate models forecast positive IOD conditions for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, the tropical Pacific has lapsed into ‘neutral’ conditions (neither El Nino nor La Nina) currently. El Nino, in which Equatorial East Pacific warms up relative to the West, brings poor tidings for the monsoon.