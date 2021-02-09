Deep Sidhu arrested in January 26 Red Fort violence case

A special cell of Delhi Police has arrested Deep Sidhu, the key accused in the incidents of violence at Red Fort on January 26. Police arrested him from Mohali in Punjab on Tuesday.

The police had registered a case against him for his involvement in violence. Sidhu had earlier denied his involvement and said he would cooperate with the law in the investigation.

Both the farmers' organisations and the Opposition parties had criticised the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police for the delay in arresting Sidhu. They had alleged that Sidhu has direct links with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and he was a tool of the BJP to instigate violence during the tractor rally on the Republic Day.

Sidhu, according to the police, will be brought to Delhi on Tuesday.