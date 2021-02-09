News

Deep Sidhu arrested in January 26 Red Fort violence case

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

A file photo of actor Deep Sidhu addressing farmers at Ghazipur on December 14, 2020.   -  PTI

A special cell of Delhi Police has arrested Deep Sidhu, the key accused in the incidents of violence at Red Fort on January 26. Police arrested him from Mohali in Punjab on Tuesday.

The police had registered a case against him for his involvement in violence. Sidhu had earlier denied his involvement and said he would cooperate with the law in the investigation.

Both the farmers' organisations and the Opposition parties had criticised the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police for the delay in arresting Sidhu. They had alleged that Sidhu has direct links with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and he was a tool of the BJP to instigate violence during the tractor rally on the Republic Day.

Sidhu, according to the police, will be brought to Delhi on Tuesday.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 09, 2021
Delhi
crime, law and justice
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.