At the 62nd National Defence College Course Convocation Ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Artificial Intelligence or AI has the potential to revolutionise military operations, from predictive analytics to autonomous decision-making systems. You will be the leaders, who will have to decide where and how to leverage this technology.”

He said that in today’s interconnected world, military leaders must have a firm grasp of geopolitics, international relations, and the complexities of global security alliances.

“The decisions made by military leaders can have far-reaching consequences that extend beyond the battlefield and into the realm of diplomacy, economics, and international law. As such, strategic learning in these areas is crucial,” the Defence Minister said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others pose for a group photo during the 62nd Convocation Ceremony of the National Defence College, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

In what appeared to be a reference to Israel’s hacking of Hezbollah pagers to attack them, the Defence Minister said, “We find ourselves in a time of unprecedented threat, where the very tools and technologies that permeate our daily lives have the potential to be weaponised on a massive scale. I think all of you can guess which recent incident I am referring to.”

“The mere thought that our adversaries could exploit these capabilities serves as a sobering reminder of the urgency with which we must prepare for such a stark possibility,” he added.

The National Defence College, New Delhi, is the premier seat of learning in India for Defence and Strategic Studies.

A Total of 100 officers of the rank of Brigadier and equivalent from the Indian Armed Forces and Joint Secretary level officers from civil, police and allied services attend the prestigious NDC Course each year.

Armed forces officers from about 25 friendly foreign countries also attend the course. NDC alumni have occupied the highest positions in the armed forces and the government in India and abroad.

The one-year course also qualifies the officers to receive an M Phil degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the prestigious University of Madras, Chennai.

