Defence Minister launches BDL’s indigenised Konkurs missile test equipment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has launched Konkurs Missile Test Equipment and Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment, which have been indigenously designed and developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). Earlier, these products were imported from Russia.

The Defence Minister launched these two indigenised products virtually from New Delhi in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and Chairman and Managing Director of BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), among others present at Hyderabad.

The two products have been launched as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ week being celebrated during August 7-14, 2020.

The Konkurs Missile Test Equipment is designed for checking the serviceability of Konkurs-M anti-tank guided missiles. Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment is designed and developed for checking the serviceability of Konkurs-M missile launchers.

The realisation of these indigenous equipment will take forward the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ abhiyan initiated by the government and is expected to lead to substantial foreign exchange saving for the country in the future, according to a BDL statement.