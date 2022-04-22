Defence ministry invites start-ups for futuristic solutions

Thirty five problem statements – 13 from the Services and 22 from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) – in areas of aircraft trainer, artificial intelligence, non-lethal devises and under water domain awareness were put before the Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC ) 5.0 for possible solutions.

The challenge, designed to ensure military advantage in the foreseeable future are the highest in any edition so far, was unveiled in the virtual presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital. The DISC 5.0 was launched under Innovations for Defence Excellence — Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO).

The iDEX, the minister felt, will support five times more start-ups in as many years as the aim is to accelerate progress, reduce costs and complete procurement in a time-bound manner. For this, according to the ministry, he said there is a need to adopt the concept of 5Is (Identify, Incubate, Innovate, Integrate and Indigenise).

“Defence India Start-up Challenge and Open Challenges provide many opportunities to our youth and entrepreneurs. They give a new direction to defence innovation and capabilities by highlighting the potential of India’s science, technology and research,” said the minister.

In the previous four editions of DISC, he pointed out that more than 80 start-ups, MSMEs and individual innovators have joined as winners in over 40 technological areas.