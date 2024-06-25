The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has collaborated with Bengaluru-based SpacePixxel Technologies Pvt Ltd for the design and development of a miniaturised satellite capable of carrying multiple payloads up to 150 kg.

The tie-up emerged from a landmark 350th contract that the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the MoD’s flagship initiative, signed on Tuesday with SpacePixxel Technologies Pvt Ltd. The miniaturised satellite would be capable of carrying electro-optical, infrared, synthetic aperture radar, and hyperspectral payloads , according to a ministry statement.

“This 350th iDEX contract enables innovation in space electronics, wherein many payloads earlier deployed on dedicated large satellites are now being miniaturised. The modular small satellite will integrate multiple miniaturised payloads as per requirement, providing advantages like faster and economical deployment, ease of manufacturing, scalability, adaptability, and less environmental impact,” the ministry observed.

The contract was exchanged between Additional Secretary (Defence Production) and Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) CEO Anurag Bajpai and SpacePixxel Technologies founder and CEO Awais Ahmed Nadeem Alduri. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior civil and military officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.

SpacePixxel has been working to build and launch high-resolution hyperspectral imaging satellites to provide detailed earth observation data.

Aramane appreciated the commitment of new defence innovators in pushing the boundaries of technology to safeguard the nation. Emphasising the importance of combining indigenisation with innovation, he said domestic capabilities provide a foundation for fostering innovation by offering a platform for experimentation and development.

He also assured all possible support to the innovators at every step.

iDEX is currently engaged with over 400 start-ups and MSMEs. The procurement of 35 items, worth over ₹2,000 crore, has been cleared, according to the ministry.