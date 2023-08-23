The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is set to acquire more than 26 acres of strategic land in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh for “operational logistics infrastructure” close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, eight months after the face off with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Tawang sector of the State.

The private land spread across 26.50 acres lies in Migging area of the Upper Siang district and is hardly 30 km away from the LAC.

The Union Rural Development Ministry issued a notification on Tuesday, making Ministry of Defence as the authority for its acquisition ahead of making land pool available for development of military installation to meet strategic demand to match up border infrastructure China has built on its side of the LAC at Arunachal Pradesh. The Army will be developing the operational logistics infrastructure, said sources.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (v) of clause(e) of Section 3 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (30 of 2013), the Central government hereby notifies that the Ministry of Defence shall, subject to the control of President and until further orders, exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the “Appropriate Government” under the said Act and the rules made thereunder, for acquisition of private land at Migging, Upper Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, for establishment of operational logistics infrastructure,” read the notification.

Increasing capacity

The government has been pushing for a comprehensive border infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh, including construction of bridges, road network advance landing facilities and communication lines, for increasing capability and quicker movement of heavily mechanised infantry in difficult terrain to counter any misadventure from Chinese PLA.

In January, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Siyom bridge on the Along-Yinkiong road that would facilitate movement of even howitzers and mechanised vehicles along with 27 other projects, all developed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

On December 9, 2022, the troops of India and China clashed near Yangste in Tawang sector leading to minor injuries to personnel from both the sides. Since then the infrastructure push has acquired pace along the LAC from eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, with the latest nod from Parliament to The Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill helping to expedite development of road network and other construction required for capacity enhancement of armed forces stuck for long.

Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General, Border Roads told businessline that the Bill has come as a “boon” as no sanction would be required for infrastructure development within 100 km of LAC, Line of Control and International Border with China and Pakistan respectively. It would also pave way for 39 road projects spread across 1,545 km which were stuck for want of environment clearance, the BRO Director-General had stated. Earlier, it would take anywhere from one year to four year just to take environment clearance before executing the projects.