The Ministry of Defence has granted No Objection for the grant of site clearance to set up a Greenfield Airport at Parandur near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. This is, however, subject to stipulated conditions. The same has been sent to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation on November 8 for information and compliance, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Civil Aviation VK Singh said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The Defence Ministry on April 11 had advised to reconsider the proposed Greenfield Airport at Parandur due to close proximity of Tambaram, Arakkonam and Chennai lnternational Airport, which may impose restrictions on military operations and may lead to adverse aerospace safety implications to all users.

The comments of the Defence Ministry were conveyed to the Project Proponent (Tidco) on April 21 and also to the Airports Authority of India. Subsequently, comments of TIDCO and the Airports Authority of India were sent to MoD for their consideration.

No Objection granted

The MoD finally granted the No Objection for grant of site clearance for the Greenfield Airport at Parandur, about 60 km west of Chennai in the Kanchipuram district. Reports say that the Tamil Nadu government has given administrative sanction for the new airport.

An investment of ₹20,000 crore is being planned to develop a greenfield airport at Parandur, which would annually handle 10 crore people; it will have two runways, terminal buildings, taxiways, an apron, and a cargo terminal.

The Chennai airport handles around 2.2 crore people annually. After the ongoing modernisation work, it can handle 3.5 crore people a year for the next seven years.