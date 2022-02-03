‘Defer move to increase market value of properties’

The Telangana Builders Federation has asked the Telangana Government to postpone the decision to revise the market value of agricultural lands and other properties upwards.

“The present revision of market value with effect from February 1 is a big blow to the construction and real-estate sector. This is the second revision in a span of six months,” C Prabhakara Rao, President of TBF, said.

“The State Government has increased the market values in July 2021. The second revision in six months will harm the interests of the real-estate industry,” he said.

The market value of agricultural lands and other properties in the State have been increased from 30-100 per cent.

Rao alleged that the State Government has not consulted with the stakeholders before increasing the market values.

The TBF comprises several local associations with an aggregate membership of over 900 builders.

Stating that the Hyderabad has emerged as a preferred destination for investors due to the conducive environment, he said that the sector had been hit by the pandemic. The upward revision of market values will increase the registration charges and make home-buying prohibitive, the builders said.

“We request you to kindly help the industry in these testing times and defer the revision of market values for some time,” they said.