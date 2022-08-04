Definitive anti-dumping duty imposed on certain Opal Glassware imports from China, UAE

The existing anti-dumping duties on Opal glassware imports from China and the UAE will expire on August 8

The Finance Ministry has imposed a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Opal Glassware from China and the UAE. The anti-dumping duty will be valid for five years with effect from Wednesday.

The latest revenue department move comes after the Designated Authority in the Commerce Minister had in its Sunset Review investigations recommended the continuation of definitive anti-dumping duty for five more years. The existing anti-dumping duties on Opal glassware imports from China and the UAE will expire on August 8, 2022.

It may be recalled that Borosil Limited had filed a petition seeking a sunset review investigation of the anti-dumping duties imposed by the Finance Ministry in August 2017. There are two other producers of Opal Glassware in India, namely, Cello Plast and La Opala RG Limited. Both these producers had supported the application moved by Borosil.

The revenue department has now imposed a definitive anti-dumping duty on those Opal Glassware that find usage in Kitchens and Offices besides tables. The duty in the case of Opal Glassware from China stood at 30.64 per cent of the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value of imports. In the case of Opal Glassware imports from UAE, the anti dumping duty that has been imposed stood at 4.38 per cent of CIF value.