Dehradun-based CSIR lab has an exchange scheme for used cooking oil

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
The Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), the Dehradun-based laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, has launched a major scheme to lure households and small-time restaurants to part with used cooking oil (UCO).
As per the project, to be launched officially by January end next year, households and restaurants collecting and handing over used cooking oil will be given either 5 litres of biodiesel or 1 litre of edible oil for every 10 litres of UCO. This UCO would then be used for producing biodiesel, said Neeraj Atray, a senior scientist with CSIR-IIP, during a workshop here last week.
To begin with, the scheme has been launched in Dehradun early this month as part of the Central government’s Repurposing Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) initiative. “Apart from collecting the used cooking oil for making biodiesel, it would also help to create awareness about adverse health impact of using cooking oil for repeated frying,” said Atray. It is being jointly carried out with Gati Foundation, an NGO based in Dehradun.
The programme has huge potential considering that Indian households consume as much as 1000 crore litres of edible oil annually. Add to this, another 666 crore litres oil used by food business operators. A sizeable part of the oil used in the homes or restaurants are used for frying and used repeatedly leading to serious health conditions.
“We are sensitising students in Kendriya Vidyalayas in the city as well as restaurants. In December, we have been able to collect 800 litres of UCO. As many as 15-20 restaurants and caterers have come forward, the CSIR-IIP scientist said. So far, they were given Rs 20 per litre of UCO. Once the project becomes full-fledged, people who participate can get either 5 litres of biodiesel or 1 litre of vegetable in exchange for 10 litres of UCO. While restaurants can use the biodiesel for running their generators, households can use vegetable oil for cooking.
Around Dehradun, the institute is already talking to various army cantonment areas and restaurants in other hill stations around. “Almost all of them have evinced interest to join the programme, he said adding that this would be of tremendous benefit to environment as flowing away the used oil in the drain pollute water sources.
The institute, which has developed the technology for biodiesel making and transferred to 11 plants currently operating in the country, plans to expand the programme to other parts of the country and are on the lookout for NGOs that can work with them for the collection of the used oil. “Delhi-NCR would be one of the first. We have already tied up with an NGO there, which will take up the responsibility for collecting UCO,” Atray said. Other cities would follow soon.
Eventually, the plan is to follow the Chinese model, said a source. China, which too have a huge UCO collection programme, gives people 1 litre of edible oil for every 5 litres of UCO supplied.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
Outlook for gold and silver becomes bullish following a positive breakout
The National Commodity Derivatives and Exchange (NCDEX) has relaunched future contracts on feed-grade bajra.
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get a rather raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...