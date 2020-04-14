Dejected Opposition asks PM to spell out specific measures for poor

The Opposition parties continued to criticise the Centre for not announcing any specific measures for the poor as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of lockdown to fight Covid-19 till May 3. They urged the Centre to provide appropriate financial assistance to ensure a moratorium on job loss and wage cut for three months.

Congress said it understands the compulsion for extending the lockdown. “We support the decision. But beyond the lockdown, what was ‘new’ in PM’s new year message? It is obvious that livelihood for the poor — their survival — is not among the priorities of the government,” said former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

He said the Chief Ministers’ demand for money elicited no response. “Not a rupee has been added to the miserly package of March 25, 2020. From Raghuram Rajan to Jean Dreze, from Prabhat Patnaik to Abhijit Banerji, their advice has fallen on deaf years. The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country,” Chidambaram said in Twitter.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters that the Prime Minister neither addressed the concerns of the people nor talked about what the people want to hear regarding Government’s actions. He said migrants, who walked back to their villages, are out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“Are you going to allow them to go back to their homes? Is there a calibrated plan as to permitting them or facilitating their travel?” he asked. “What does this Government intend to do and what is Government’s stand with regard to these millions of migrants, who are stuck on various borders or various States across the country?” he added.

Harvest collection

He also asked the Centre to spell out the measures taken for procurement and to ensure the availability of personal protection equipment. The party also wanted to know the road map for harvesting. “How was that harvest really is going to be collected and taken to procurement centres and how is that procurement going to be facilitated and would the Government be paying a bonus or a support over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP),” Tiwari asked.

“What is happening in the media industry? Will the Government take action against those employers, who in this time of need and this time of destitution are really looking at their bottom lines rather than at the stomachs of their employees? How the Government is going to deal with those employers?” he asked.

The CPI(M) said people were looking forward to see concrete measures that the government will undertake to resolve the problems that arose during the lockdown. “The Prime Minister listed seven tasks that the people should implement during the extended lockdown. However, he did not spell out concretely what the government will do,” the party said.

₹7,500 ex-gratia

“It is imperative that the Government must immediately implement a ₹7,500 ex-gratia cash transfer to all non-income tax paying families and resort to universal distribution of free foodgrains to all needy people. The Central Government must ensure that no starvation deaths occur,” a statement from the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said.

It said States need to be financially assisted. “Central funds should be liberally distributed among the States so that proper facilities can be provided in the relief camps and food for crores of people staying there. The limit for borrowings by the States must be enhanced,” it demanded.

The Left party said mere appeals are not sufficient against retrenchment of workers as there are reports of largescale job losses across the board.

“Appropriate financial assistance must be provided to ensure a moratorium on job loss and wage cut for three months. This is the harvesting season. The Government must ensure compulsory procurement on the declared C2+50 per cent support price. The report of no-work under MNREGA is disturbing. All those registered must be paid their wages irrespective of work,” the party demanded.