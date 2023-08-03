Defending the Centre on bringing ‘Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023’, that seeks to override a Supreme Court order by authorising Lieutenant Governor to have final say in service matters of Union Territory’s bureaucrats, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked the AAP by stating that the administrative set-up was working fine in the national capital till 2015 when a party came to power whose intention is just to “fight” with Union of India. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Ahead of Parliamentary session, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cobbled up opposition alliance to defeat the Bill that would take away powers from the elected government to govern government servants posted in the national capital. The opposition has been attacking the central government in and outside parliament, accusing them of usurping power in a federal democratic polity by empowering executive over elected government.

Amit Shah stated that from 1993 to 2015, Centre had powers over administrative matters of Delhi and it did not unravel any political slugfest despite parties of different ideologies were ruling at Union and in UT. He said that the Supreme Court judgement this year, though empowered Delhi government to have final say but left it to the Centre to bring legislation if on the issue. The matter is still sub-judiced. Blaming the AAP for generating distrust, Shah stated “In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve. The problem is not getting right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows”.

The Union Home minister, however, stated that certain provisions in the Constitution permits Centre to bring legislations on NCT of Delhi and it has been introduced only for the welfare of people. The Bill in the Lok Sabha seeks to replace an Ordinance for control of government services in Delhi. “This Ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says that the parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi. There are provisions in the constitution that allow the centre to make laws for Delhi.”

Amit Shah also advised INDIA coalition not to support corruption taking place in Delhi just because AAP happened to be their partner. “I appeal to parties to not support all the corruption taking place in Delhi just because you are in an alliance. Because despite the alliance, PM Modi will win the election with a full majority,” Shah told parliamentarians.

The Minister dug into history to point out that India’s stalwarts Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, C Rajagopalachari, Rajendra Prasad and BR Ambedkar were against the idea of Delhi getting the status of a full state. With government managing to get support of three regional parties outside the NDA ambit on the issue, the bill is likely to sail through Rajya Sabha where the opposition has majority.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit