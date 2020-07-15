Delhi airport handled over 20 million medical supplies in 3 months

Between April and June this year, more than 20 million pieces of essential medical supplies were handled by the Delhi airport. This is the largest volume of essential medical supplies handled by any airport in the country.

In a statement, the airport said that the medical kits contained 10.3 million face-masks, 6.2 million gloves, 4.9 million goggles, 1.9 million body suits and 250 ventilators.

In addition, the first consignment of fresh vegetables from Varanasi was flown on British Airways to London from the airport, while three metric tonnes of mangoes from Lucknow were sent to Dubai on Air India Express, the statement adds.