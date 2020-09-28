Delhi airport to resume operations at Terminal 2 from Oct 1

IndiGo will shift some of its flights arriving and departing from Delhi to Terminal 2 of Delhi airport while GoAir will see its entire operations being from Terminal 2 of Delhi airport from October 1. The terminal becomes operational almost six months after it was shutdown due to the Covid-10 pandemic.

In a statement, Delhi airport said that initially IndiGo’s flights from 20 cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Indore, Jammu and Lucknow will depart and arrive at T2 from October 1.

IndiGo will see flights to 12 more destinations including Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Madurai, Goa, Mumbai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Goa, Hyderabad, Madurai, Jaipur, Nagpur and Kolkata arriving and departing from T2 from October 8, the airport said in a statement.

In a statement, IndiGo said all flights having numbers 6E 2000-6E 2999 will arrive and depart from T2.

Operations at T2 will restart with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) a day and progressively increase up to 180 by October-end, the airport statement adds.

The airport is making available 10 scan and fly machines for passengers for entry into Terminal 2 besides which about 10 e-boarding kiosks have been installed at the entry gate to establish a contactless process for boarding.

The re-opening of T2 comes as the number of domestic flyers is slowly increasing. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri had tweeted that 1,48,773 domestic passengers and 1,431 flights had operated on September 27.

Domestic flight operations restarted on May 25 after a gap of two months.