Delhi Capitals has tied-up JSW Paints as the principal sponsor for the inaugural season of the Tata Women’s Premier League scheduled in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

As part of this brand collaboration, all the Delhi Capitals women’s team will wear the JSW Paints logo on the front of their match and training jersey throughout the entire duration of the tournament.

Sangita Jindal (Chairperson of JSW Foundation) and Mrs Anushree Jindal (Founder of Svamaan Financial) flagged off the current season for the Delhi Capitals Women’s IPL team and showcased the new jersey.

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 5.

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said the team wanted to associate with a brand that is disruptive and known for its innovative thinking to make this world a better place.

“The partnership with JSW Paints reiterates common thinking and strategic intent to reinvent the way the game is played in our respective domains,” he said.

AS Sundaresan, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JSW Paints, said as the paint company of the future is being built, the company cherishes such game-changing moments that bring about greater participation of women.