Delhi caps prices charged by private ambulance providers

The Delhi government on Thursday capped maximum price that private ambulance service providers can charge from patients in the city. This decision was taken after the state received complaints of exorbitant amounts being charged by private ambulance for ferrying patients, as the country battles with the second pandemic wave.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “It has come to our notice that private ambulance services in Delhi are charging illegitimately. To avoid this practise, Delhi govt has capped maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge. Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order.”
According to the government order, Patient Transport Ambulance charges have been capped at ₹1,500 per call upto 10 kms and ₹100 extra per km above 10 kms. Similarly charges for Basic Life Support Ambulance and Advanced Life Support Ambulance (including doctor charges) have been capped at ₹2,000 and ₹4,000 per call respectively for upto 10 kms, with ₹100 extra per km above 10 km.
The order also stated that the government will take strict action against private ambulance drivers and service providers who violate these norms including cancellation of driving license. The Delhi government can also cancel registration certificate of the ambulance or impound the ambulance on violation of these norms.
