Delhi CM backs PM’s nationwide lockdown extension to May 3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday came in full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to extend the nationwide lockdown up to May 3.
This step was a necessary one, otherwise coronavirus will spread even further, Kejriwal told a press conference in the capital. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had tweeted that Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures.
Kejriwal urged people of Delhi to follow the lockdown in true spirit for the next two weeks to help emerge victorious over the deadly virus.
On the issue of increase in the number of Covid-19 cases detected in the capital in the last few days, Kejriwal said that Delhi as the capital of the country had in the last two months taken additional burden of increased visitors from abroad (especially from corona-infected countries). The Markaz happenings also created additional burden and led to an increase in the numbers, he noted.
Kejriwal said that several initiatives have been taken by his government including the setting up of 47 containment zones and use of 60 sanitisation machines (including ten imported from Japan).
Kejriwal also said that 14,000 corona warriors have also been put in place to address the requirements of the Delhi households affected from coronavirus spread.
Delhi CM announced that he would visit some containment centres on Wednesday to see the facilities set up for fighting the pandemic.
Kejriwal also urged people not to spread Hindu-Muslim hatred in social media, stating that such acts are not in the interest of the country or its development.
