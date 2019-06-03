News

Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 03, 2019 Published on June 03, 2019

File Photo of Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.   -  The Hindu

The court, however, did not allow Robert Vadra to go to London

A Delhi court on Monday allowed Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for six weeks. Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed him to travel to USA and the Netherlands for six weeks and asked him to submit his travel schedule. The court, however, did not allow Vadra to go to London.

During the arguments, Vadra’s counsel KTS Tulsi told the court that Vadra will not go to London, as per his earlier prayer, if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had an objection. Solicitor Gen Tushar Mehta and advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, had opposed Vadra’s plea in which he had sought permission to travel to the UK and other countries citing health reasons.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

