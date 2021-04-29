Delhi Covid-19 daily deaths hit record 395 on April 29

The national capital Delhi recorded 395 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health Bulletin said on Thursday evening.

This was the highest single day rise in death toll in the city since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

On Wednesday, the daily death count stood at 368. Prior to the latest daily death count of 395, the highest ever single day death rate was recorded on Tuesday at 381.

In the last 24 hours upto Thursday, the total new covid19 count was 24,235, lower than 25,986 new infections on Wednesday.

This latest count of new COVID19 cases was higher than the 24,149 cases recorded on Tuesday and 20,201 new cases on Monday.

Oxygen shortage

In the last 16 days alone, Delhi has added about 370,000 positive cases, sending the entire creaking healthcare infrastructure in the capital into a tailspin amid medical oxygen shortage in the city’s ongoing fourth wave.

The numbers of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 73,851 as compared to 81,829 in the previous day.

In all, there are 97,977 active cases as of Thursday, while daily positivity rate rose to 32.82 per cent. Roughly one in three tested are turning COVID19 positive. Delhi currently has cumulative positivity rate of 6.57 per cent, a cause of worry given that it is above the 5 per cent mark. There are 35,924 containment zones in Delhi.

Vaccination drive

The Delhi government had on Monday announced that it will provide free vaccines to people above 18 years from May 1.

The third phase of India's vaccination drive is set to launch on May 1 when all Indians above 18 years will be eligible for Covid vaccination.

Delhi had Sunday extended by a week its lockdown measure as the city State’s health care infrastructure remained overwhelmed due to the surge in new COVID19 cases along with shortages of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

Already, Delhi Government has decided to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok, 21 oxygen plants from France so as to help address the medical oxygen shortage in the city in the wake of rising COVID19 cases.