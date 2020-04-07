News

Delhi government announces 5T plan to fight Covid-19

Our Burerau New Delhi | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

To fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi government has launched a 5T plan, which consists of testing, tracing, treatment, team work, tracking and monitoring.

“We have prepared a 5-point plan after talking to experts on how to control coronavirus and to make sure Delhi is ready to fight corona — this is the 5T plan,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Emphasising on the importance of testing, Kejriwal said that testing is very important to deal with coronavirus. “We will aggressively test to identify, treat, trace, quarantine and seal, along the lines of South Korea, which successfully identified coronavirus-infected patients through nation-wide testing.”

Kejriwal said that 50,000 testing kits are set to arrive on Friday and Delhi government will test 1,000 people daily. Some hotspots would be identified, where random testing would be conducted

On the status of personal protective equipment (PPEs) in Delhi, Kejriwal said that 1.25 lakh PPE kits have been ordered by the Delhi government, of which 4,000 new PPE kits will arrive daily. Meanwhile, the Centre will provide 27,000 PPE kits, while there are 4,000 kits already in stock in Delhi, and 4,000 have been donated by individuals and corporates.

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, GB Pant Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital have been declared Covid-19 dedicated hospitals.

“Currently, Delhi government has reserved 2,950 hospital beds for coronavirus patients,” he said.

