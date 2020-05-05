Delhi Government hikes VAT on petrol and diesel

Diesel and petrol would cost ₹ 7.10 and ₹ 1.67 more a litre in the national capital with Delhi government on Tuesday increasing Value Added Tax on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent and on petrol from 27 per cent to 30 per cent.

After the revision, the price of petrol sold in Delhi would be ₹ 71.26 a litre while that of diesel ₹ 69.39 a litre.

These taxes were hiked to help the Delhi government shore up more revenue amidst COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Despite the significantly lower international prices, auto fuel prices in India remained at similar levels due to the higher tax outgo borne by consumers. The Centre and state governments are charging around half the retail price of petrol and diesel in the form of taxes and holding on to the gains from the fall in international prices.

The excise duty on petrol and diesel was last hiked on March 14, 2020 by ₹ 3 per litre. Currently the Centre's share of revenue from petrol and diesel, in the form of excise duty, remains at ₹ 22.98 a litre on petrol and ₹ 18.83 a litre on diesel.