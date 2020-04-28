Delhi government lifts lockdown restrictions for electricians, plumbers

Electricians, plumbers, and water purifiers maintenance technicians have been allowed to move and work in Delhi from Tuesday after the Delhi Government relaxed lockdown restriction. These service can now be provided by self-employed persons in permitted regions within the state.

Other activities that have been exempted are veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathology, and sale and supply of vaccine and medicines. Movement (inter and intra-state, including by air) of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab technicians, mid-wives and other hospital support services including ambulances have also been allowed.

The permitted list also includes operation of homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute, women, and widows.

“In view of the order issued by the Government of India, all such orders whose validity was only till midnight of April 14 shall remain till May 3 or until further orders whichever is earlier,” said the order issued on Monday evening.

Except for the latest set of relaxations, all other lockdown related restrictions imposed by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi will remain and there will be strict implementation of guidelines till May 3 or further orders whichever is earlier, according to the Delhi Government order.